Summerfest 2025: Reusable souvenir cups back, 'reduce plastic waste'

article

Brief: Reusable souvenir cups have returned to Summerfest. The cup will sell for $5, and patrons will also receive $1 off refills of draft beer. The festival has partnered with Waste Management to increase landfill diversion rates.



Summerfest announced the return of the reusable souvenir cup. It will be available for purchase all three weekends.

What we know:

The cup will sell for $5 and patrons will also receive $1 off refills of draft beer during the festival. The reusable cup can be purchased and refilled at locations throughout Henry Maier Festival Park. The locations include:

Leinenkugel Bar near the UScellular Connection Stage

Keg & Cask

Miller Brewhouse

Miller Sportszone Bar

Lakefront Bar

Various bars at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"The City of Milwaukee is pleased to see Summerfest again offering this opportunity to reduce plastic waste and purchasing a reusable cup is a great way to have fun and be environmentally responsible at the same time," said Erick Shambarger, Milwaukee's director of environmental sustainability.

"Bringing back the reusable souvenir cup is just one of the ways we're inviting fans to take part in making Summerfest more sustainable and I want to thank City of Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic for her support these kinds of actions make a meaningful difference," said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival.

Why you should care:

The festival is in partnership with Waste Management to improve procedures designed to increase landfill diversion rates. This year’s efforts include expanded recycling resources, and a greater number of waste receptacles placed around the grounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 New

Festival organizers encourage attendees to choose eco-friendly transportation options, such as biking or using public transit, when traveling to and from Summerfest.