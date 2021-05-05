Summerfest offers peek at amphitheater ahead of lineup release

There is plenty to look forward to when Summerfest 2021 is back in September. In fact, at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, we are expected to learn the full Summerfest lineup.

In advance of that lineup release, Summerfest shared on Wednesday a video offering a look at the re-designed American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The updated venue is said to offer:

More amenities

Expanded seating

Improved accessibility

New concourses

More food and beverage

New seats

Stay tuned for the big announcement on Thursday morning. We'll be watching for it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Summerfest 2021 will be held Sept. 2 – 4, 9 – 11, and 16 – 18.