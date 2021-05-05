Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest offers peek at amphitheater ahead of lineup release

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - There is plenty to look forward to when Summerfest 2021 is back in September. In fact, at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, we are expected to learn the full Summerfest lineup. 

In advance of that lineup release, Summerfest shared on Wednesday a video offering a look at the re-designed American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The updated venue is said to offer:

  • More amenities
  • Expanded seating
  • Improved accessibility
  • New concourses
  • More food and beverage
  • New seats

Stay tuned for the big announcement on Thursday morning. We'll be watching for it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Summerfest 2021 will be held Sept. 2 – 4, 9 – 11, and 16 – 18. 

Attempted robbery in Mount Pleasant, police seek to ID suspect
slideshow

Attempted robbery in Mount Pleasant, police seek to ID suspect

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery.

New Rustic Road guide features routes in Juneau, Pepin counties
slideshow

New Rustic Road guide features routes in Juneau, Pepin counties

Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday, May 5 that a new Rustic Road guide that offers two more routes is available in print and online.

Video: Road rage incident near Hampton and Sherman

Cellphone video captured a road rage incident in Milwaukee. A vehicle can be seen intentionally slamming into another. Gunshots are later heard. (May be disturbing for some viewers.)