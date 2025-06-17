Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest lineup: UScellular Connection Stage, June 19-21

Published  June 17, 2025 10:14am CDT
Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to the UScellular Connection Stage this week!

It’s Summerfest 2025 and that means music, food and fun! There are lots of great artists coming to the UScellular Connection Stage with FOX6 this week. Stop by and enjoy!

  • June 19: Fabolous, Ginuwine, Mike Jones, Nilexnile
  • June 20: Mike Posner, Hoodie Allen, Daniyel, Vincent Van Great
  • June 21: Billy Currington, Shaylen, Cooper Ramsey, Luke Borchelt

We’ll see you at the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest!

