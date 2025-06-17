Summerfest lineup: UScellular Connection Stage, June 19-21
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to the UScellular Connection Stage this week!
It’s Summerfest 2025 and that means music, food and fun! There are lots of great artists coming to the UScellular Connection Stage with FOX6 this week. Stop by and enjoy!
- June 19: Fabolous, Ginuwine, Mike Jones, Nilexnile
- June 20: Mike Posner, Hoodie Allen, Daniyel, Vincent Van Great
- June 21: Billy Currington, Shaylen, Cooper Ramsey, Luke Borchelt
