Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day closes 2023: 'What a high'

Summerfest ended its 2023 run on a high note with Fan Appreciation Day Saturday, July 8.

The first 30,000 fans got in free from noon to 3 p.m. – and some had a chance to win $1 million dollars. While no one took home that big prize, five fans won smaller cash prizes.

"Oh my gosh what a high," said Donna Marie Roush, one of the lucky winners.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Not everyone walked away with money, but it didn't keep people from loving Summerfest.

"The atmosphere in the city is electric when Summerfest is going on," said Brian Perrigoue. "They bring in great talent, it’s cost-effective, what’s not to like?"

Summerfests last day of 2023 (July 8, 2023)

Thousands of fans came out for the final day of the 55th 'fest after three straight weekends and hundreds of artists.

"It’s sad, but the best part is it’s coming back next year," Patrick Cannon said.

All 30,000 fans who got in free Saturday also got a free ticket for next year. Fans said they are already looking forward to it.