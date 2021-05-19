Summerfest: Kelsea Ballerini joins Jonas Brothers on Sept. 8

article

Summerfest announced on Wednesday, May 19 that Kelsea Ballerini has been added as a special guest for the Jonas Brothers concert on Sept. 8 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 12 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest, valid for any of the nine days of the festival.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android