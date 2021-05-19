Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest: Kelsea Ballerini joins Jonas Brothers on Sept. 8

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest announced on Wednesday, May 19 that Kelsea Ballerini has been added as a special guest for the Jonas Brothers concert on Sept. 8  at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 12 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest, valid for any of the nine days of the festival.

