Summerfest joins ReverbNation to discover up-and-coming artists

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest and ReverbNation announced on Monday, Jan. 11 that online submissions for up-and-coming artists to perform during Summerfest is now open exclusively online at ReverbNation.com, to users with an active ReverbNation Basic or Premium membership subscription.  

A news release says at least 15 ReverbNation artists will be selected to take the stage during Summerfest in 2021.

In 2019, ReverbNation artists selected to be a part of Summerfest’s lineup included Yam Haus from Minneapolis, MN, Matt Hoyles from Vancouver, BC, Dragondeer from Denver, CO and Rocket Cat from Shorewood, WI, among others.

For more information about ReverbNation visit ReverbNation.com.

