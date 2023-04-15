Summerfest jobs: Seasonal workers wanted, 2K+ positions

article

With Summerfest coming up fast, there is a rush to hire seasonal workers – organizers are looking to hire more than 2,000.

The festival season is the heartbeat of a Milwaukee summer. It takes an army of employees to keep Summerfest and other events running smoothly.

"Whenever they need me I’m here," said James Palfrey.

Saturday morning, Milwaukee World Festival – the organization that puts on Summerfest – held a job fair for the upcoming festival season.

Available jobs include guest services, food and drink operations, security and admissions to name a few. Some who've worked the festival in years' past keep coming back.

"Anything you do that’s good, keeping coming back to it," Palfrey said. "I do a good job here, and they keep hiring me."

"People. I’m a people person, I like to work with people," said Roxanne Ramsey.

"I like just getting out and coming to Summerfest. Here I am at Summerfest, working," Lyonal Pitts said. "The year before last, Charlie Wilson was down."

Just like festival season, workers help make a Milwaukee summer memorable.

"The lake is your office. It’s a great group of people you work with. It’s also a great opportunity to be outside, enjoy festival season, enjoy music," said Sarah Pancheri, president of Milwaukee World Festival.

Some people were hired on the spot. If you interested in applying to seasonal jobs, information is available on Summerfest's website.