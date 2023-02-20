Summerfest headliner; The Avett Brothers on June 23

article

Summerfest announced Monday, Feb. 20 that The Avett Brothers will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Friday, June 23. This is the first of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

The 2023 edition of Summerfest will take place over three weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays), June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.