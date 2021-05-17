Summerfest: Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy slated for Sept. 1 concert

article

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are coming to Summerfest on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Summerfest officials released the concert information on Monday, May 17 – and say the show is part of THE HELLA MEGA TOUR – headlining venues across the U.S.

On Sept. 1, the three bands will take the stage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Milwaukee's lakefront.

Pre-sales for those shows begin Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time with general on sale for all tickets beginning Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for all shows are available now at hellamegatour.com.