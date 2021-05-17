Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest: Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy slated for Sept. 1 concert

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Summerfest logo article

MILWAUKEE - Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are coming to Summerfest on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Summerfest officials released the concert information on Monday, May 17 – and say the show is part of THE HELLA MEGA TOUR – headlining venues across the U.S. 

On Sept. 1, the three bands will take the stage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Milwaukee's lakefront. 

Pre-sales for those shows begin Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time with general on sale for all tickets beginning Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Tickets for all shows are available now at hellamegatour.com.

Alice Cooper: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Oct. 1
slideshow

Alice Cooper: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Oct. 1

Alice Cooper is making a stop in Milwaukee as part of his upcoming autumn tour with special guest KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

Competitive new, used car market in Wisconsin

The market for new and used cars is red hot in southeast Wisconsin, leaving some customers exhausted.