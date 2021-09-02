Summerfest vendors, performers, fans excited for return

Vendors, performers and fans were glad to be back at Summerfest, the music festival officially returning Thursday, Sept. 2.

Even before Henry Maier Festival Park officially opened at noon, the excitement could be felt as musicians did sound checks and vendors set up.

Summerfest is a big driver of business for all parties involved, and some described the 2021 event as a big reunion.

"There’s excitement in the air and lots of smiles on faces," said Curt Kluth with Saz's Hospitality Group.

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Summerfest grounds buzzed with excitement – a surreal feeling to some performers.

"It feels like everybody kind of appreciates it a little more after you don’t have it," said The Listening Party's Weston Mueller. "Everybody is a little bit excited instead of just going through the motions."

Weston Mueller (center) with The Listening Party performs at Summerfest.

The Big Gig is something local band The Listening Party looks forward to every year, and the same could be said for vendors who come year after year,

"Last year was really tough not having any festivals not only for our business but our morale," Kluth said.

Saz's Hospitality Group has been at Summerfest for nearly 40 years. Not only is the festival a return to the festival park, it is a also reunion among vendors.

"It’s just so great to high-five each other and shake hands and smile as we walk over the grounds," said Kluth.

Saz's at Summerfest

Music fans were also excited to see each other for the first time in more than a year.

"Everybody is skinny," said Glendale resident Chuck Meyer.

While protocols and the timing of the festival look a little different in 2021, the feeling of being back did not miss a beat.

Many vendors, including Saz's, are still looking for employees to work the rest of Summerfest. Information on Saz's positions can be found on their website.