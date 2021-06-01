Summerfest: Foo Fighters slated for July 30 concert

article

Foo Fighters are adding six other stops this summer, including the Grand Opening Concert at the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 30.

Tickets will go on sale on June 4 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Box Office.



The American Family Insurance Amphitheater will hold a Presale Thursday, June 3, 10:00 a.m. local time (online only, while supplies last).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android