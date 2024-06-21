Summerfest day 2; finding joy in bubbles

Day two of Summerfest means more food, more drinks and a burst of joy.

Summerfest has officially begun and there's a specific activity many are excited to see as soon as they walk through the doors.

It's a bubbly welcome for Michelle Hackett, also known as "Marvelous Michelle"

"Some people call me the ‘Bubble Lady of Milwaukee," Hackett said."I like thinking about it, like, bubble love, bubble joy."

The people at Summerfest seem to agree.

Michelle Hackett

"It's just pure joy," said Caly Felvus, visiting from Australia. "They're having such a good time and just running around popping the bubbles, so much fun."

Felvus said it’s the kids’ first time visiting.

"If they're happy, we're happy," she said.

It’s a career that Hackett said has brought her purpose.

"There's a lot of sad and crazy things in this world, but something as simple as a bubble brings so much joy to so many people," she said. "It's just like pure happiness."

She gets to fulfill it full-time now, after leaving her 9-to-5 job. She said her biggest joy is creating it for others.

"My favorite thing is a giant room of kids screaming because they're just out of control happy," Hackett said.

Whether you visit Summerfest for the drinks, the food, the music or the bubbles, you’ll leave with a smile.

"I love it," Hackett said. "I love Summerfest."

"The Marvelous Michelle" will make her first stage appearance at Summerfest kids stage on Saturday, June 22.