Summerfest channel hits Audacy app, features 2022 artists' songs

article

Summerfest announced Tuesday, June 7 that the "Sounds of Summerfest" digital streaming station has launched exclusively on the Audacy app.

The channel will be available through July 9, which is the last day of Summerfest. Summerfest will take place over three weekends, Thursdays through Saturdays: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9, 2022.

Highlighting Summerfest’s lineup of more than 800 artists, the Sounds of Summerfest station will feature a rotation of music from Summerfest 2022 artists including Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, The Black Crowes, 2 Chainz, Steve Aoki, Halestorm, WILLOW, Portugal. The Man, Death Cab for Cutie and more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Listeners on the Audacy app will also have the opportunity to experience the best of live music at Summerfest by registering to win a trip for two to the festival. For more information on the "Fly Away" contest, visit Audacy's website.