Summerfest 2025: US Mode Lounge experience at UScellular Connection Stage

article

The Brief Summerfest and UScellular unveiled plans to bring back its US Mode Lounge experience in 2025. The lounge is designed to help festivalgoers connect to what matters most by fostering meaningful in person connections while promoting healthier digital habits.



Summerfest and UScellular unveiled plans on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to bring back its US Mode Lounge experience, located at the UScellular Connection Stage.

US Mode Lounge

What we know:

The lounge launched in 2023. It is designed to help festivalgoers connect to what matters most by fostering meaningful in person connections while promoting healthier digital habits, in a vibrant and welcoming lounge atmosphere.

The 2025 lounge experience includes:

NEW! Larger-than-Life Interactive Game : Visitors can immerse themselves in a larger-than-life boombox game, where buttons light up to the beat and challenge players to tap them quickly while avoiding digital distractions. A scoreboard tracks performance and participants are awarded giveaways.

Life in US Mode Pledge Wall: Guests will have the chance to commit to healthier digital habits by stamping the Life in US Mode pledge wall. By pledging to prioritize genuine connections, participants can create a more mindful and fulfilling festival experience.

Enhanced Relaxation Zone: The lounge offers a shaded oasis to relax and rejuvenate during the festival. Visitors can take a break from the summer heat with shaded areas and comfortable seating, complete with interactive tabletop games to keep them entertained and connected with family and friends as well as fun photo opportunities.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 4 ▼ US Mode Lounge experience, located at the UScellular Connection Stage

The 2025 UScellular Connection Stage for this year’s music festival features a show-stopping lineup with evening headliners like Nate Smith, Ginuwine, Ayra Starr, Young the Giant, Offset, Everclear, Fountains of Wayne, Billy Currington, and Fabulous.

What you can do:

For this year’s stage lineup and more information visit, Summerfest.com.