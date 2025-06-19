Summerfest 2025 opening day; what you need to know

article

Summerfest kicks off its 57th anniversary on Thursday, June 19. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends -- June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5. Bring three cans of shelf-stable food items to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 19 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day.



The Big Gig is here! Summerfest kicks off its 57th anniversary on Thursday, June 19. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends -- June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.

Get into Summerfest free

What you can do:

Bring three cans of shelf-stable food items to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 19 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day.

On Thursday, June 19 – from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bush's Beans Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6 Milwaukee. Donate three shelf-stable food items and receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all three gates with a limit of one ticket per person.

All donations benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Northcott Neighborhood House.

Opening Day fan giveaway

What we know:

The first 10,000 fans to enter Summerfest on opening day, June 19, will receive a Summerfest hat, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

Juneteenth Celebration

What we know:

For the first time in the festival’s history, Summerfest and Northcott Neighborhood House are partnering to bring Juneteenth programming and music to Summerfest:

6:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremony begins.

Honoring Juneteenth scholarship recipients such as Ms. Juneteenth, Mr. Juneteenth, Little Ms. Juneteenth, and Little Mr. Juneteenth.

Special performances that evening on the festival stages from Gary Clark Jr., Bow Wow, Ginuwine, Joy Oladokun, and Mike Jones.

Transportation options

What you can do:

Visit Summerfest.com for the Get Around Guide which includes detailed maps and transportation information.

Ride In with Bublr Bikes

Stations are conveniently located throughout the metro area and near the Summerfest grounds. Riders can pick up a bike from any station and return it to one of the many stations near the Mid or South gate – nearby locations include:

Discovery World

Erie & Menomonee

The Couture

Trestle Park (Erie & Jackson)

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

Take one of the three special Summerfest shuttles straight to the gate - with direct access to Summerfest from the following Park & Ride lots - College Avenue, Brown Deer, and Hales Corners . All shuttles are cashless ($12 round trip). Note: During Summerfest the College Avenue Park and Ride lot will open at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and remain open on Fridays and Saturdays. The lot will then close on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Vehicles that remain in the lot after 1:00 p.m. on Sundays will be towed, at the owners' expense.

Note: During Summerfest the College Avenue Park and Ride lot will open at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and remain open on Fridays and Saturdays. The lot will then close on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Vehicles that remain in the lot after 1:00 p.m. on Sundays will be towed, at the owners’ expense.

The CONNECT 1 BRT line offers frequent service to downtown Milwaukee and stops within walking distance of the festival.

Several MCTS local routes are within walking distance of Summerfest. A 90-minute fare is $2 for riders ages 12 and up and $1 for youth 11 and under and seniors 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. Riders pay on the bus via the Umo app, WisGo card, or cash. All MCTS buses are accessible for persons using mobility devices.

Check out RideMCTS.com/CONNECT for route schedules, hours of service, and more.

Hop on The Hop

The Hop Streetcar is FREE to ride – no tickets needed! Just hop on and off until 1:00 a.m., with a stop just steps from the North gate of Henry Maier Festival Park. During all nine days of Summerfest, the Festival (F)-line will run more frequently with additional drop-offs at The Couture. Patrons are encouraged to park in downtown structures and take The Hop to The Couture.

Rideshare & Bar Shuttles

The designated rideshare pick-up and drop-off zone is conveniently located at the Summerfest North gate.

Numerous Milwaukee bars and restaurants offer free or low-cost shuttle service directly to the Summerfest North or South gate – the list of participating shuttles can be found HERE

Drive and Park

Pre-purchase parking at Summerfest.com or downtown parking structures.

Arrive early and use downtown exits to avoid congestion near the lakefront.

4th of July celebration

What we know:

On July 4th, Summerfest and Johnsonville will celebrate America's 249th birthday with two festival firsts: a collective, multi-stage "Happy Birthday" sing-along and a 10-minute patriotic drone show.

The new entertainment additions will follow an all-day birthday bash hosted by Johnsonville at its Summerville stage.

Summerfest admission is free from noon to 6:00 p.m. on July 4, courtesy of Kwik Trip. The Johnsonville Summerville stage is located on the north end of Henry Maier Festival Park.

Summerfest extras