Summerfest 2025; Milwaukee rapper with cerebral palsy hits the stage

The Brief Jaquawn Gaston, known as Rap J, performed at Summerfest on Thursday, June 19. The Wisconsin Area Music Industry invited him to play their WAMI Music6s Stage. The 27-year-old said the achievement is all the more important to him as someone living with cerebral palsy.



A Milwaukee rapper’s dream is coming true.

Jaquawn Gaston – the performer known as "Rap J" – hit the stage at Summerfest on Thursday night, June 19. The Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) invited him to play their WAMI Music6s Stage.

Local perspective:

Three hours until showtime and Gaston knows he's exactly where he's supposed to be.

Jaquawn Gaston/Rap J

"I'm so thankful to be here, like experiencing this moment — I still don't think it's settled in, but I'm so honored to be here," Gaston said.

The backstory:

We first introduced you to Rap J in August 2023, after the Milwaukee rapper played his first show at Shank Hall. He told us then that his biggest goal was the Big Gig, itself.

Fast-forward to Thursday, and it's opening night of Summerfest 2025, and it's him in the spotlight.

What He's Saying:

"All of the great artists and the icons who have come here before. You know, like I was just inspired."

The 27-year-old said the achievement is all the more important to him as someone living with cerebral palsy.

Jaquawn Gaston/Rap J

"We never know what we're capable of until we try, so I hope that tonight proves that anything is possible," he said. "The best day of my life — I couldn't really even put it into words."