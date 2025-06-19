Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest 2025; Milwaukee rapper with cerebral palsy hits the stage

Published  June 19, 2025 10:20pm CDT
Summerfest
Jaquawn Gaston, known as Rap J, performed at Summerfest on Thursday, June 19.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee rapper’s dream is coming true.

Jaquawn Gaston – the performer known as "Rap J" – hit the stage at Summerfest on Thursday night, June 19. The Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) invited him to play their WAMI Music6s Stage.

Local perspective:

Three hours until showtime and Gaston knows he's exactly where he's supposed to be.

Jaquawn Gaston/Rap J

"I'm so thankful to be here, like experiencing this moment — I still don't think it's settled in, but I'm so honored to be here," Gaston said.

The backstory:

We first introduced you to Rap J in August 2023, after the Milwaukee rapper played his first show at Shank Hall. He told us then that his biggest goal was the Big Gig, itself.

Fast-forward to Thursday, and it's opening night of Summerfest 2025, and it's him in the spotlight.

What He's Saying:

"All of the great artists and the icons who have come here before. You know, like I was just inspired."

The 27-year-old said the achievement is all the more important to him as someone living with cerebral palsy.

Jaquawn Gaston/Rap J

"We never know what we're capable of until we try, so I hope that tonight proves that anything is possible," he said. "The best day of my life — I couldn't really even put it into words."

