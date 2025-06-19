Summerfest 2025; Milwaukee rapper with cerebral palsy hits the stage
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee rapper’s dream is coming true.
Jaquawn Gaston – the performer known as "Rap J" – hit the stage at Summerfest on Thursday night, June 19. The Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) invited him to play their WAMI Music6s Stage.
Local perspective:
Three hours until showtime and Gaston knows he's exactly where he's supposed to be.
Jaquawn Gaston/Rap J
"I'm so thankful to be here, like experiencing this moment — I still don't think it's settled in, but I'm so honored to be here," Gaston said.
The backstory:
We first introduced you to Rap J in August 2023, after the Milwaukee rapper played his first show at Shank Hall. He told us then that his biggest goal was the Big Gig, itself.
Fast-forward to Thursday, and it's opening night of Summerfest 2025, and it's him in the spotlight.
What He's Saying:
"All of the great artists and the icons who have come here before. You know, like I was just inspired."
The 27-year-old said the achievement is all the more important to him as someone living with cerebral palsy.
Jaquawn Gaston/Rap J
"We never know what we're capable of until we try, so I hope that tonight proves that anything is possible," he said. "The best day of my life — I couldn't really even put it into words."
