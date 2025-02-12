Summerfest reveals lineup for 2025; tickets on sale now

The Brief Summerfest has unveiled the 2025 lineup for the Big Gig. Tickets are on sale now. Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5, 2025



Summerfest officials announced the 2025 lineup for the three-weekend festival held in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

What we know:

The Lumineers with special guest Hippo Campus will headline Summerfest on July 5 at the festivals biggest stage, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets for The Lumineers will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at 10a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Summerfest’s lineup will be featured throughout the 75-acre festival park across 12 stages, with artists including – Hozier with Gigi Perez, Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli, The Killers, Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson, Shane Smith & the Saints, Benson Boone, James Taylor with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits, Def Leppard with Tesla, BossMan DLow, The Avett Brothers, Japanese Breakfast, CAKE, The Head And The Heart, Riley Green, Gary Clark Jr., Young the Giant, Babymetal, Loud Luxury, OFFSET, Jack’s Mannequin, Lindsey Stirling, Whiskey Myers, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, Ayra Starr, Richard Marx, Porter Robinson, Dirty Heads, The Fray, Natasha Bedingfield, DEVO, Motion City Soundtrack, Betty Who, Snow Tha Product, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and many more.

What we know:

LIMITED TIME OFFER - UScellular® Power Pass is available for only $57 and includes admission for all nine days of the festival ( limited time power pass offer available now through Tuesday, February 18 at 11:59pm) and includes admission for all nine days of the festival (

Single day general admission tickets for Summerfest are available for $30.

Elevate your fest experience with Level Up – enjoy the Miller Lite Oasis Level Up deck -watch your favorite headliner from the Level Up deck with a private bar, seating, TVs, and restrooms. Level Up tickets also include same-day admission to Summerfest and two beverages.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5, 2025.

To purchase tickets and see the full festival lineup, including artist dates, stage locations, and performance times, visit Summerfest.com .