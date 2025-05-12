Summerfest 2025 admission promotions; how to get in for free

article

The Brief Plan ahead and you can get into Summerfest 2025 for free every day of the Big Gig. Summerfest released its list of promotions for free entry on Monday, May 12. Some of the promotions offer admission with a donation.



Summerfest announced on Monday, May 12 it is offering fans 12 ways to get in free to the 2025 festival, while giving back to the community.

Get into the Big Gig for free

What we know:

Below is a list of the promotions for each day of the Big Gig that would allow you to get into Summerfest for free, during select hours. The information below was provided by Summerfest.

Thursday, June 19 • 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

BUSH’S BEANS STOMP OUT HUNGER DAY WITH FOX6 MILWAUKEE

All patrons who arrive between 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and donate three shelf-stable food items will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all three gates. Limit one ticket per person. All donations benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Northcott Neighborhood House.

Friday, June 20 • 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

SHOREWEST CHILDREN’S FEST DAY WITH TMJ4 AND 99.1 THE MIX

All patrons arriving between 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. will be admitted for FREE! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities, including the Shorewest Map of Fun. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

Saturday, June 21 • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

BRIGGS & STRATTON MARY LOU’S CLOSET SUPPLY DRIVE

Help support United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County’s Mary Lou’s Closet, a program providing needed hygiene supplies for youth in area public schools. The first 1,500 patrons who arrive between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. AND donate NEW socks (greatest need), deodorant, and/or oral hygiene items (toothbrush and toothpaste) with a total minimum value of $10 per person, will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All donations benefit the Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership.

Thursday, June 26 • 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

THROWBACK THURSDAY PRESENTED BY PICK ‘N SAVE, METRO MARKET AND MARIANO’S

$5.00 admission and 50% off select beverages. Enjoy a collection of music through the decades from various throwback artists. From 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. all beer, seltzer, Cherry Vodka Lemonade, Aquafina Water, and soda will be 50% off! In addition, shoppers can earn four FREE Summerfest tickets for every qualifying $50 spent in a single transaction at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s locations, from April 23 to May 13. Visit PicknSave.com/Summerfest for details. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt. To redeem the offer, bring the complete original receipt to the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on June 26 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Limit three offers / 12 tickets per transaction.

Friday, June 27 • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

SHOW YOUR COLLEGE PRIDE DAY WITH ONMILWAUKEE AND CW18 & MY24

Patrons arriving between 12–3 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat from a participating college or university, or showing a valid high school ID, will receive one FREE admission ticket (valid only during the promotion). Visit the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to claim your ticket, then visit your school inside! Only apparel from the following schools will be accepted:

Beloit College, Carroll University, Herzing University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, St. Norbert College, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Parkside, and UW-Whitewater.

All High School students who begin their FAFSA before July 5 will receive a FREE general admission Summerfestt ticket, brought to you by Milwaukee Education Partnership

Saturday, June 28 • 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

SUMMERFEST MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER APPRECIATION DAY PRESENTED BY GENERAC

All active-duty military personnel and veterans, police, fire and EMT (along with up to four family members) arriving between 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. who present a valid Military ID, copy or photo of a DD-214 form, driver’s license with Veteran classification, law enforcement or fire department agency-issued credentials at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted for FREE. Police and fire union ID cards will also be accepted with a photo ID.

Saturday, June 28 • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL "MAKE A CHILD SMILE" DAY

The first 2,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children’s books with a $10 minimum value will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Picture books and early readers for children ages birth through ten are preferred. All books collected at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth will be donated to Next Door.

Friday, July 4 • 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

CELEBRATE JULY 4TH AT SUMMERFEST with KWIK TRIP

FREE on the 4th, thanks to Kwik Trip! All patrons arriving between 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. will be admitted FREE, and the first 5,000 attendees through the Mid-Gate will receive a commemorative can cooler.

Saturday, July 5 • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

SUMMERFEST FAN APPRECIATION DAY PRESENTED BY POTAWATOMI CASINO HOTEL

All patrons arriving between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. will be admitted FREE, compliments of Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Summerfest. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive an admission ticket for Summerfest 2026 AND a BIG WIN entry ticket. Simply drop the perforated BIG WIN ticket in a specially marked bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between the hours of 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on July 5 to be entered for the opportunity to win $1 million dollars and a guaranteed share of $10,000.

DOWNLOAD THE SUMMERFEST APP FUELED BY PEPSI

Don’t miss a beat - there’s no better guide to the lineup, stage schedules, and the entire Summerfest experience! Claim your FREE ticket – the first 15,000 fans to download the Summerfest App will receive a FREE digital admission ticket. Tickets are valid for one admission on June 19, June 20, OR June 21 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. only. Limit one per device.

SUMMERFEAST AT PICK ‘N SAVE, METRO MARKET AND MARIANO’S

Earn two FREE Summerfest general admission tickets with the purchase of $25 in participating items in a single transaction with your loyalty card at any Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market or Mariano’s store from May 21 to June 10. Participating brands include Pepsi, Johnsonville, BAND-AID® Brand, Bush’s Beans, Good Foods, Screamin’ Sicilian Pizza Co., Blue Diamond Almonds, Sargento, Koops’ Mustard, Dean’s Dip, and Daiya Foods. Visit PicknSave.com/SummerFeast, for details and qualifying products. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt. To redeem the offer, bring the complete original receipt to the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on any day of Summerfest. Limited to two offers (four tickets) per transaction. Max redemption of six offers/ 12 tickets per day.

VERSITI SUMMERFEST BLOOD DONATION

All patrons who donate blood at a Versiti Donor Center in Wisconsin or Illinois between June 9 – June 15 will receive one FREE general admission Summerfest ticket, while supplies last.

For more information, you are invited to visit Summerfest.com.