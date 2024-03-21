Summerfest 2024 lineup, headliners announced

Summerfest officials revealed on Thursday, March 21 over 140 festival headliners over three weekends.

"Our 2024 lineup embodies the essence of what makes Summerfest so special. With a curated selection of artists spanning genres and styles, the festival reflects the vibrancy of today's music scene," said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "With 600 artists at a 75-acre permanent festival park, Summerfest creates a one-of-a-kind environment that our fans look forward to every summer."

The extensive lineup will be featured across 12 stages of Summerfest and includes:

Kane Brown with Kameron Marlowe, Tyler Childers, Lil Uzi Vert with Lil Yachty, JID, Rico Nasty, Maroon 5, AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen, Keith Urban, Mötley Crüe with Seether and Buckcherry, Ivan Cornejo, Bryson Tiller, MUNA, Mt. Joy, David Kushner, Hippo Campus, Alison Wonderland, Jessie Murph, Lil Tecca, Cold War Kids, FLETCHER, Sleater-Kinney, Black Pumas, REO SPEEDWAGON, Umphrey’s McGee, En Vogue, Charles Wesley Godwin, Goo Goo Dolls, Ken Carson, Key Glock, Ethel Cain, The Wallflowers, Taking Back Sunday, Mariah the Scientist, Local Natives, Three Dog Night, and many more.

TICKETS: Tickets for Summerfest are ON SALE NOW at Summerfest.com (opens in new tab at url.usb.m.mimecastprotect.com) with single day general admission starting at only $28.

For a limited time only, the UScellular™ Power Pass is available for $65 and includes admission for all nine days of the festival (limited time Power Pass offer available now through Thursday, March 28 at 11:59pm).

Tickets for ILLENIUM will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Visit Summerfest.com for the full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

Summerfest takes place June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.