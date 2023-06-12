Summerfest 2023: Transportation and directions

article

As downtown and the Third Ward continue to grow, it’s imperative for Summerfest fans to be informed on how to best navigate their Summerfest visit by utilizing must-known travel routes and preferred parking lot locations, transit options, ride-share, bikes, and more.

Additionally, there are areas of construction outside the festival grounds that will impact some of the routes and parking commonly utilized by attendees.

Driving to the Festival

Patrons are encouraged to exit at any of the downtown exits prior to the Lakefront exit and park in one of the many downtown parking structures. Look for posters that Summerfest has placed with a QR code to scan at designed lots for the best walking rout to the grounds. Whether you’re driving from the North, South or West, check out our 2023 Summerfest Driving Guide for recommended exits and parking structures.

Utilizing Local Transportation Options

There are many convenient transportation choices including Milwaukee County Transit (MCTS) Freeway Flyers, the new BRT CONNECT 1 route, Ride Share, Bar Busses, The Hop, and more! For more information on local options, please see below.

