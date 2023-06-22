Summerfest 2023 Opening Day

article

The Big Gig is here! Summerfest kicks off its 55th anniversary Thursday, June 22. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends -- Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

This year, they are offering more ways than ever to get in free, while giving back to the community. On select days, fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, hygiene supplies, or books in exchange for free admission to Summerfest.

Admission promotions:

Thursday, June 22 • 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

JOHNSON CONTROLS STOMP OUT HUNGER DAY WITH FOX6 MILWAUKEE

All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and donate a minimum of three non-perishable cans of healthy fruits or vegetables (or any three non-perishable food items) will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all gates. Limit one ticket per person. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Friday, June 23 • 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

SHOREWEST, REALTORS© CHILDREN’S FEST DAY WITH TMJ4 AND 99.1 THE MIX

All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. will be admitted for FREE! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities, including the Shorewest, Realtors Map of Fun. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

Saturday, June 24 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

BRIGGS & STRATTON MARY LOU’S CLOSET SUPPLY DRIVE

Help support Mary Lou’s Closet, a program providing needed hygiene supplies for youth in area public schools. The first 1,500 patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. AND donate NEW deodorant, socks, and/or menstrual hygiene products, (deodorant is preferred, due to greatest need) with a total minimum value of $10, will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All donations benefit United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and community schools.

Thursday, June 29 • 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

THROWBACK THURSDAY PRESENTED BY PICK ‘N SAVE

$5.00 admission and 50% off beverages. Enjoy a collection of music through the decades from Hotel California, Shiny Ribs, Debbie Gibson, and more. From 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. all beverages will be 50% off (excluding frozen drinks, specialty coffee drinks, and smoothies). In addition, Pick ‘n Save shoppers can earn four FREE Summerfest tickets for every qualifying $50 spent at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations, April 26, 2023 – May 16, 2023. Visit PicknSave.com/Summerfest for details. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt. To redeem the offer, bring the completed original receipt to the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on June 29, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Limit three offers / 12 tickets per transaction.

Friday, June 30 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SHOW YOUR COLLEGE PRIDE DAY WITH ONMILWAUKEE AND CW18 & MY24 MILWAUKEE

All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university, or presenting their High School ID, will receive one FREE admission ticket. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Stop by the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to receive your ticket, then head over to your school’s booth to say hello and show your support! Only shirts or hats from the following colleges or universities will be accepted: Carroll University, Herzing University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

All High School students who start their FAFSA by July 6 will receive one FREE General Admission Summerfest Ticket, brought to you by Milwaukee Education Partnership. Visit Summerfest.com/admission-promotions for details.

Saturday, July 1 • 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

SUMMERFEST MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER APPRECIATION DAY WITH GENERAC

All active-duty military personnel and veterans, police, fire and EMT (along with up to four family members) arriving between 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. who present a valid Military ID, copy or photo of a DD-214 form, driver’s license with Veteran classification, or law enforcement or fire department agency-issued credentials at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted for FREE. Police and fire union cards will also be accepted with a photo ID.

Saturday, July 1 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL "MAKE A CHILD SMILE" DAY

The first 2,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children’s books with a $10 minimum value will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Picture books and early readers for children ages birth through ten are preferred. All books collected at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth will be donated to Next Door.

Thursday, July 6 • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

DIRECT SUPPLY SENIORFEST DAY

All patrons ages 60+ will be admitted for FREE when they present their ID at the designated turnstile at any gate. Admitted seniors will also receive a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. Spend the day enjoying music spanning a range of genres including music from The Bar-Kays, Doo Wop Jukebox, Downtown Harrison, the Direct Supply Golden Idols, and more. Also, stop by the Direct Supply area to check out 30 senior-focused vendors. All wheelchairs will be provided free of charge to seniors between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., while supplies last.

Thursday, July 6 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SILGAN COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE

The first 2,000 patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and donate three non-perishable food items will receive one free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Canned fruits and vegetables are especially appreciated! Donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Friday, July 7 • 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

IT’S FREE WITH FRITOS – NEW THIS YEAR!

FREE Admission with FRITOS®, the Official chip of Summerfest! All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. will be admitted FREE! Additionally, the first 1,000 patrons who enter through the Mid Gate will receive a free Fritos and Summerfest branded bag.

Saturday, July 8 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SUMMERFEST FAN APPRECIATION DAY PRESENTED BY POTAWATOMI CASINO | HOTEL

All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. will be admitted FREE, compliments of Potawatomi CASINO | HOTEL and Summerfest. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive an admission ticket for Summerfest 2024 AND a BIG WIN entry ticket. To participate in the BIG WIN drawing, simply drop the perforated BIG WIN Entry ticket in a specially marked bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on July 8, 2023.

Travel Tips

Share a Ride

New this year, Summerfest will offer a convenient pick-up and drop-off location for rideshare services outside the Summerfest North Gate.

Many bars and establishments throughout Milwaukee offer shuttles to Summerfest with pick-up and drop-off at either the North or South gate of Summerfest. The list of participating shuttles can be found here

Plan and Park

Arriving in your own car? Patrons are encouraged to exit at any of the downtown exits prior to the Lakefront exit and park in one of the many downtown parking structures. Look for the posters that Summerfest has placed with a QR code to scan at designated lots for the best walking route to the grounds.

For recommended exits and parking structures, check out our 2023 Summerfest Get Around Guide at Summerfest.com for the best routes, exits, and recommended parking structures for travelers from the North, South, and West.

Ride In

If bicycling is more your speed, utilize the Hank Aaron State Trail and Oak Leaf Trail plus other local pathways to get you to the fest. Bicycle parking is located near the Mid, North, and South Gates.

The Hop Streetcar also provides an easy, fun, and FREE option for traveling from numerous downtown destinations. Ride the Hop to either of the Historic Third Ward platforms and walk to the Mid Gate at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Visit Summerfest.com for detailed maps and transportation information.