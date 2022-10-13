Summerfest 2023 celebrates 55th anniversary; special promotions

article

Summerfest will celebrate its 55th anniversary in 2023. To commemorate this iconic milestone, the festival announced on Thursday, Oct. 13 a few of the upcoming promotions for the anniversary year, along with a new logo highlighting the festival’s 55th.

First, a news release says the Summerfest 55th anniversary logo seamlessly ties in key design elements from Summerfest in the 1970s and 80s, along with more recent festival creative. Highlighting traditional colors including yellow, orange, and Summerfest’s iconic red, the warm colors create a summertime feeling, which has resonated throughout the last five decades.

The lineup of Summerfest’s 55th anniversary activities and promotions will include the following:

Summerfest 55 Happy Hour – from 4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. each day of Summerfest 2023, fans can enjoy select Miller products including Miller Lite, Miller High Life, and Coors Light for $5.50.

Fest Fan of the Past 55 - share your love for Summerfest and why you should be declared the Fest Fan of the past 55. Contest will launch February 1, 2023 - fans will be asked to share their favorite memory of Summerfest over the past 55 years. Summerfest staff will select the top ten nominations from all online submissions, which will then be reviewed by a celebrity panel of judges. The panel of judges will then vote to determine the winner of the Fest Fan of the Past 55. Winner will receive two nine-day power passes, two tickets to a show of their choice at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival, a Summerfest gift card, and a signed Summerfest memorabilia item. More details will be announced early in 2023.

Opening Day Celebration - the first 10,000 fans on Summerfest's opening day, June 22, 2023, will receive a commemorative Summerfest 55 item, which will not be sold in stores.

Summerfest Business Group Tickets – Celebrate Summerfest's 55th Anniversary with 55% off Summerfest business group tickets now through October 31. Plus, purchasers will automatically be enrolled in the Summerfest Business Alliance unlocking VIP perks, networking opportunities, and more.

For the record, the first concert for Summerfest 55 us expected to be announced on Monday, Oct. 17.