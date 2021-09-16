Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest 2022 dates announced; 3 weekends starting in June

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest has announced the plans for the 2022 festivities. The music festival will take place June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, over three weekends, Thursday through Saturday, from noon-midnight.  

Summerfest has also extended the hours for free admission during Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 18 to Noon-7:00 p.m.  

In addition, the first 30,000 fans to enter through any gate during Fan Appreciation Day, will receive a ticket valid for admission to Summerfest 2022. 

Headliners on Saturday in the Amphitheater include fest first-timers Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus with opener Wiz Khalifa, and Guns N’ Roses closing out the festival. Other can’t miss artists – Ludacris, Bleachers, Run The Jewels, Jake Owen, Flaming Lips, Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, and many more.

