Summer Food Service Program in Wisconsin; what families should know

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has started working on the 2024 Summer Food Service Program, the department announced on Thursday.

DPI is working with eligible organizations interested in providing meals and snacks during the summer months to children in need.

Each summer, as part of the Summer Food Service Program, food service staff at over 1,000 locations across Wisconsin serve 2.6 million meals to children. A current, updated list of all participating sponsors and sites can be found on the department's website.

Those seeking access to summer meals at a sponsor location can search sponsor locations by contacting 211 of Wisconsin, or by visiting the Summer Meals Site Finder on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

The USDA funds the Summer Food Service Program and serves as the summer extension of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The program provides free meals for children and teens in low-income areas during the summer months at sponsor locations when children do not have access to school meals.