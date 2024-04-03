$uicideboy$ to perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 9

article

$uicideboy$ have announced their annual Grey Day Tour is coming to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 9 with opening acts Denzel Curry, Pouya, HAARPER, Shakewell and Ekkstacy.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, April 4, at 10 a.m. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, for the Grey Day Tour 2024, $uicideboy$ have partnered with PLUS1 for something very near and dear to the group: mental health. $1 per ticket will go towards helping those that need it the most.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Click HERE to purchase tickets.