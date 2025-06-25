The Sugar Maple in Milwaukee vandalized; rock thrown through window

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a damage to property incident that occurred at The Sugar Maple on June 22. Police say the suspect threw a rock into a window of a business, causing damage. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.



An investigation is underway after The Sugar Maple, located in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood, was vandalized on June 22.

What we know:

According to police, around 11:15 p.m. a suspect threw a rock into a window of the business, causing damage.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

The Sugar Maple statement on Facebook:

What they're saying:

"Someone threw this massive rock through one of our front windows. Luckily, no one was injured. Had there been anyone sitting in the seats inside the window or a staff member working behind that half of the bar this would've been a really different story. If you live in the neighborhood and have any insight as to who these people are please reach out to us via Instagram, email, in person, or go directly to the police.

To the person that threw the rock, conveniently through the window with our trans pride flag hanging and our "PRIDE IS STILL PROTEST" poster. You suck.

Sugar has always been and will always be a safe place for every member of the LGBTQIA+ community. You can hide behind your cowardice of late night vandalism but we will continue to shine bright and proud in the light of day.

If you think that our staff or members or the queer community will be intimidated by this act of violence you have clearly never seen a drag queen do a back flip into a split in 8in heels. We are stronger. We are tougher. And we are more resilient than you know. We are the many and you are the few.

If you are struggling to feel accepted because of who you love, who you know you are or the color of your skin you will, now and always, have a home at Sugar Maple. If you are struggling to accept someone because of who they love, who they know they are or the color of their skin. Please. Pick up a book instead of a rock."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover the costs of the window repair.