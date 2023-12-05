Substitute teacher monthly incentive; MPS to offer $500 boost

article

Starting in January, Milwaukee Public Schools is offering a monthly incentive to eligible substitute teachers in the district.

MPS officials said the district intends to increase the pool of substitute teachers' availability to fill in when regular teachers are away.

A job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet St. Those interested in substitute teaching in the district can apply or learn more about the incentive at the fair.

Substitute teachers who accept and report for assignments on 90% of student attendance days in a month will receive the extra $500. MPS said, for example, in a month with 20 school days, substitute teachers would have to teach 18 days. When the required number of days results in a fraction, the number is rounded down.

To receive the incentive, which is taxable, substitute teachers must work for the full day — 6.5 hours a day or more.

Substitute teachers may serve at one school or at multiple MPS schools to obtain the extra pay. All current and new MPS substitute teachers, except benefit-eligible substitute teachers, can qualify for the incentive.

Any questions can be directed to the MPS Office of Human Resources at 565@milwaukee.k12.wi.us.