Style Pop Café in Walker's Point brews up coffee and so much more

Published  June 23, 2025 7:29am CDT
It was back in high school that the owner of Style Pop Café found her love of coffee, but what started in 2020 with a coffee creamer has brought a community together in only two months of being open. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood where Style Pop is a café with much more than coffee.

There you can find delicious coffee and coffee creamers along with signature drinks and seasonal flavors.

The café describes itself as a "revolutionary force in the coffee industry…Style Pop Cafe goes beyond delicious coffee – it's a place to unleash your creativity, connect with others, and get things done."

If you love coffee but have a difficult time deciding what kind to buy, Style Pop Café has you covered with a flight that includes four different options. Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s brewing up something sweet and spicy.

