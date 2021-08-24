Student threat towards Milwaukee Marshall High School: police

Police are seeking a known suspect after a student made threats toward Milwaukee Marshall High School on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24.

Officers were dispatched to the school around 3 p.m. But the student who made the threats was escorted out of the building before they arrived, officials say.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a shots fired incident that happened in the same neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Officials say a shot was fired from a vehicle containing several individuals. At this time, it does not appear that anything was struck and it is not believed to be related to threat.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.