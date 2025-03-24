Strong winds in SE Wisconsin; hundreds without power Monday

article

The We Energies outage map reported more than 1,000 customers without power on Monday morning, March 24 as strong winds swept across southeast Wisconsin.

As of 6:45 a.m., the outage map showed 1,518 customers still without service.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they were called out to the area of Prospect and Brady for the report of wires down. Upon arrival, they secured the scene and contacted We Energies.

We Energies statement

What they're saying:

"Most of the scattered outages we have seen across our service area early this morning have been caused by strong winds. Crews have been working quickly and safely to restore power to all customers."

"We do have crews on Prospect looking into an equipment issue. That outage is currently affecting 1,300 customers. We’ve already restored additional customers affected by that outage."

"If new outages pop up, customers should report their outage to us online or on our app if they haven’t already. They can also sign up for outage alerts."

Report a power outage

What you can do:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

Safety tips

What you can do:

The We Energies outage map shows service disruptions by municipalities and counties. For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions