Stonewood Village Maker’s Market returns Saturday; 70+ local vendors

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with details on the event that will get you ready for Fall in a fantastic way.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - More than 70 local vendors will be set up for a day filled with shopping, sweets, and treats when the Stonewood Village Maker’s Market (17700 W Capitol Drive) returns this Saturday. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with details on the event that will get you ready for fall in a fantastic way.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is at Stonewood Village where Famer Candle Company will be set up this Saturday selling some of their animal-fat based candles.
Brian Kramp is with a man that’s loved licorice since he was a kid.
Brian Kramp is gearing up for this weekend’s Maker’s Market at Stonewood Village where there’s no shortage of pleasant scents.
Brian Kramp is seeing what sweets will be available at Stonewood Village home to this weekend’s Maker’s Market.
Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with details on a local family that’s found peace and joy with their hands in the dirt.