Stonewood Village Maker’s Market returns Saturday; 70+ local vendors

By
Published  September 16, 2025 9:40am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Stonewood Village Maker’s Market

Stonewood Village Maker’s Market

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with details on the event that will get you ready for Fall in a fantastic way.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - More than 70 local vendors will be set up for a day filled with shopping, sweets, and treats when the Stonewood Village Maker’s Market (17700 W Capitol Drive) returns this Saturday. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with details on the event that will get you ready for fall in a fantastic way.         

Animal-fat based candles

Animal-fat based candles

Brian Kramp is at Stonewood Village where Famer Candle Company will be set up this Saturday selling some of their animal-fat based candles.

Hey Licorice Dude

Hey Licorice Dude

Brian Kramp is with a man that's loved licorice since he was a kid.

Need to freshen up your home?

Need to freshen up your home?

Brian Kramp is gearing up for this weekend's Maker's Market at Stonewood Village where there's no shortage of pleasant scents.

Ultimate Confections in Wauwatosa

Ultimate Confections in Wauwatosa

Brian Kramp is seeing what sweets will be available at Stonewood Village home to this weekend's Maker's Market.

More than 70 local vendors

More than 70 local vendors

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with details on a local family that's found peace and joy with their hands in the dirt.

