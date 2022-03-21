Stone Pony Pottery raises money for childhood cancer research

Stone Pony Pottery in Pewaukee
Stone Pony Pottery in Pewaukee offers hand-thrown functional stoneware for gifts, awards and decor for your home, business or organization. Brian is throwing clay and making a mug to benefit a foundation for special little warriors.
Little Warrior collaboration with Stone Pony Pottery
Little Warrior Foundation
The Little Warrior Foundation was founded in 2020 with a simple mission: To fund and find a lasting cure for childhood cancer. Brian is with one of their board members learning how to support their mission by sipping some Colectivo coffee.