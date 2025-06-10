Stomp Out Hunger in SE Wisconsin: Bring 3, get into Summerfest FREE

article

Help Stomp Out Hunger and get into Summerfest for free! Get those free tickets to Summerfest by donating three cans of shelf-stable food items on Thursday, June 19. The free admission ticket is only good from noon to 3 p.m. on June 19.



Bring three cans of shelf-stable food items to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 19 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day.

Get into Summerfest for free!

What we know:

All donations made on June 19 will benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Northcott Neighborhood House.

IMPORTANT: The free admission ticket is good for admission to Summerfest on June 19, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the Mid-Gate promotions booth, as well as at the North and South Gates. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX6 personalities! They’ll be at the mid-gate to say hello and thank you for your donations.

Come on out, say hello and help those in need this summer. Thanks for supporting Bush’s Beans Stomp out Hunger Day with FOX6!

