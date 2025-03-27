Stolen credit card used at Clothes Mentor in Brookfield; $6K purchased

article

The Brief Brookfield police are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in fraudulent credit card use. According to police, two suspects, each using a stolen Discover credit card, fraudulently purchased merchandise totaling $3,128.95 on March 15 and $2,933.66 on March 16 from Clothes Mentor. If you have any information about these suspects, or the incident, please call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.



The Brookfield Police Department is looking for two people suspected of fraudulent credit card use on March 15-16 at Clothes Mentor, located on Bluemound Road.

Theft by fraud

What we know:

According to police, two suspects, each using a stolen Discover credit card, fraudulently purchased merchandise totaling $3,128.95 on March 15 and $2,933.66 on March 16.

Police say designer handbags, designer shoes and boots, and designer sunglasses were purchased with the stolen credit card.

Description of suspects

What we know:

The suspect on March 15 is described as a 30-35-year-old male, approximately 6'00" tall, with a dark beard and mustache. He was wearing dark-framed prescription glasses, a gray beanie and Peacoat, a gray sweatshirt, black Adidas track pants with a green neon stripe along the side and white sneakers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect on March 16 is described as a 25-30-year-old male, approximately 5'09" tall, with a close, cropped haircut. He was wearing a gray and white striped polo shirt, black dress pants and belt with a gold buckle, and nice black shoes.

Contact police

What you can do:

If you have any information about these suspects, or the incident, please call Officer J. Stubblefield at the City of Brookfield Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.