Stolen car returned, victim shares what was left inside vehicle

A stolen car is returned – filled with other stolen items including Gucci wallets, marijuana, and stolen credit cards. That is what a woman uncovered when she recovered her vehicle.

FOX6 News first brought you Julie's story two weeks ago. She was attending Sunday Mass at St. John the Evangelist in Cathedral Square – when someone broke in and drove off with her Hyundai Elantra. Julie said now, the car she was once desperate to find is now something she can barely look at.

"It’s such a violation," Julie said.

2021 was a record-breaking year for Milwaukee car thefts. Police say 2022 is already outpacing that – at 1,749 vehicle thefts so far this year.

Julie, who wished to not reveal her last name, said police found her car near 39th and Clybourn in Milwaukee – five days after it was stolen. It was totaled. Julie said the vehicle needs a new engine.

"Left rear tire completely flat, bumper hanging off in the back. All my tires are bald. Headlights smashed in on both sides. Scratches, dents, scrapes throughout the whole car," Julie said. "Everything i owned in that car is gone."

But Julie is puzzled by what was left behind.

"We had Gucci wallets, Gucci purses anywhere between 10-15 bottles of laundry detergent, blankets, scarves, kids clothing," Julie said. "Marijuana, bottles of junk."

Julie said there were also stolen credit cards, a stolen driver’s license, and some kind of Social Security purchasing card. She said the issue of stolen cars needs to stay at the top of Milwaukee's priority list. Her sense of security is gone.

"It’s excruciatingly painful; it goes on more than just your car being taken away from you," Julie said.

Julie is working on getting a new car. She said the interior of her old car alone had $25,000 worth of damage.

Milwaukee police say this is still an ongoing investigation – and they are searching for the people responsible.