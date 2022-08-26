Stolen car drives into Milwaukee yard, nearly hits home: video

Ring doorbell camera video captured the moments an allegedly stolen car drove across a Milwaukee front yard and nearly into a home early Friday morning, Aug. 26.

Milwaukee police told FOX6 News the incident is under investigation and that officers responded to the area of 44th and Kiley, just south of Good Hope, for a stolen car.

Video showed the car come to a stop and the driver get out and run away.

The homeowner, who asked not want to be identified, is not happy. She said her neighborhood is normally quiet and peaceful.

"It's ridiculous, you know? They only came what a few feet away from hitting my home where my son and my dog were resting their heads, which could have been tragic – that's life," she said.

There was minor damage to the yard.