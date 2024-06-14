Stay cool when temperatures soar; We Energies offers tips

article

Southeast Wisconsin is forecast to see its first dose of hot and muggy weather starting Sunday, June 16 – and running through at least the middle of the week. That means more people than not may be firing up their air conditioners.

We Energies offered tips on Friday to help lower your energy costs when the temperatures soar.

No-cost tips

Keep the sun out. Close blinds, shades and drapes on the sunny side of your home during the day to keep rooms cooler.

Adjust your thermostat. When at home, set the thermostat a few degrees higher to save energy. When you are away, adjust it 7 to 10 degrees higher than your normal setting. This can help you save up to 10% on your energy bill.

Turn down the heat inside by delaying activities such as cooking, drying and ironing until evenings or when the weather cools.

Keep your bill stable with with Budget Billing . Budget Billing spreads your annual energy costs more evenly over 12 months, reducing the impact of seasonal changes.

Low-cost tips

Seal cracks and gaps around windows, doors and siding with caulk and weather stripping. This keeps cool air in and hot air out.

Use fans , even if you have air conditioning. Circulating air makes rooms feel cooler and distributes air more evenly. Remember to turn off the fans when you leave the room.

Install a programmable or smart thermostat to automatically adjust your cooling settings when you are home or away. Our partners at to automatically adjust your cooling settings when you are home or away. Our partners at Focus on Energy have great options and rebates.

Schedule air conditioner maintenance. Yearly tuneups keep air conditioners running safely and efficiently, saving money in the long run.

Find more energy saving tips at we-energies.com.