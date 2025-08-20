Wisconsin releases $16 million in aid to Milwaukee Public Schools

article

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has released more than $16 million in state aid to Milwaukee Public Schools. The aid had previously been withheld from the district while it completed required financial reporting to the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

The funds released are tied to fiscal year 2022-23 and directed at programs for Special Education and students who are raising children of their own.

DPI is expected to release the remaining $25 million in state aid in the coming weeks when external auditors submit their final reports to the state for the 2023-24 fiscal year and a review of the district’s plans for improvement are approved.

Once complete, this will represent a full release of all funds withheld by DPI.

MPS’ 2024 audited financial report was originally due in December 2024. MPS missed that.

In January 2025, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction gave MPS an extension.

But then, in May, it gave two hard deadlines: May 16 to turn in the 2024 annual report – which it missed – and May 30, to turn in the audited financial statements.

In a statement, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said the following:

"We take our responsibility to be sound stewards of public resources seriously. This is why we are working to modernize our financial reporting systems to be responsive to our state partners," said Dr. Cassellius. "I’m grateful to Dr. Underly, Deputy Superintendent Tom McCarthy, and their entire team for being incredible partners with us as we worked to fix what was not working. The MPS finance team also deserves recognition for their hard work getting us to this place. For too long , they have been working without the support and technology necessary to run an efficient operation. Over the last several months , we have made great progress in changing our direction."

MPS said in a news release that they have taken additional steps to ensure it will meet all future financial reporting deadlines, including later this year for fiscal year 2024-25 reporting.

The district is actively transitioning to data platforms that will be fully compliant with the systems used by DPI. MPS has also engaged with the Council of the Great City Schools to provide technical support on how to increase accuracy and efficiency while also modernizing the district’s systems and practices.