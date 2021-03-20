State Patrol: OWI driver hit 2 vehicles on I-94, kept driving

article

A 60-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested Saturday night, March 20 for operating while intoxicated.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were notified of a driver who struck two other vehicles on the interstate and failed to stop around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers spotted and stopped the driver on I-94 in Milwaukee County, east of where the crashes happened. After smelling intoxicants, a field sobriety test was conducted.

The man was found to have a .143% blood alcohol concentration. If convicted, it would be the driver's sixth OWI offense. Due to his prior convictions, he is restricted to absolute sobriety.

He was held at the Waukesha County Jail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

