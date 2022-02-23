State of Milwaukee County; Executive David Crowley gives address

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley presented on Wednesday, Feb. 23 his 2022 State of the County address.

"Today I’m proud to deliver the State of the County address because thanks to a strong vision for the future and a sound strategic plan to guide our work the state of the county is stronger than any of us could have predicted when I was sworn-in," Crowley said.

The county executive touted the success Milwaukee County has had in fighting the pandemic through teamwork.

"Thanks to the help of the Office of Emergency Management the County was able to administer vaccines out of Kosciusko Community Center and successfully got over 17 thousand shots into the arms of County residents," Crowley said.

Crowley said the county has also delivered nearly half a million masks to municipalities, community organizations, and members of the public.

The county executive noted the recent increase in crime – and it posing serious challenges.

"In the first two months of the year, we’ve seen too much violence, and too many of our children dying in our streets," Crowley said. "I have spent my life fighting for resources, fighting for equity, and fighting for neighborhoods most in need. I believe we must come together, pull every single resource available to halt the violence and heal Milwaukee."

Crowley touted the launch of the Credible Messengers program to pair justice-involved youth with adults with similar experiences. Adults serve as mentors for youth and are available to their mentees 24 hours a day.

