State Highway 16 crash in Waukesha County, 4 people injured

Four people were injured in a crash on State Highway 16 in Waukesha County on Friday, Aug. 1.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:09 a.m. on the section of the freeway south of Bluemound Road (near the Waukesha County Technical College).

Four people were taken to area hospitals.

As of 1 p.m., the entire freeway remains closed from I-94 to Bluemound Road.

What we don't know:

The type and extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, nor is the number of vehicles involved.

FOX6 is working to learn more and get video of the scene. Check back for updates.