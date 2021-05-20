State Fair: Tickets on sale Thursday for 5 new Main Stage shows

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, May 20 five additional headliners for the Main Stage during this year’s fair. The Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Tickets for the following acts go ON SALE Thursday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office will be available for phone orders only (no walk-up sales) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 414-266-7100. All Main Stage tickets include fair admission when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Billy Idol with Special Guest

Casting Crowns with We The Kingdom

Foreigner with ASIA featuring John Payne

Gabriel Iglesias

Hank Williams Jr. with Alex Miller

Tickets for many other Main Stage shows are already ON SALE including The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men with Ginuwine, Chris Young with Sara Evans, Skillet with Colton Dixon and Ledger, and Brothers Osborne with Tenille Townes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android