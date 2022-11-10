State Fair introduces 11-day pass; only available during holiday season
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair on Thursday, Nov. 10 debuts the all-new 11 day Fair Fun Pass. This pass includes admission to the State Fair all 11 days along with other great benefits.
The Fair Fun Pass is on sale now for the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, which takes place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13.
NEW: Fair Fun Pass – the all-new 11-day State Fair pass!
Benefits of the pass:
- 11 day admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair | Save 50% off daily gate admission
- One FREE exclusive 2023 Super Fan lanyard
- One FREE exclusive 2023 Super Fan sticker
- Endless State Fair memories
The Fair Fun Pass is the best value for those visiting the State Fair all 11 days at $99 per pass. This pass is ONLY available during the holiday season. This exclusive pass will be available in limited quantities and while supplies last.
State Fair Tickets, Bundles, and More – This will be the lowest ticket price available and there are no order fees!
- $12 State Fair admission tickets – $6 savings
- $50 Elf Pack — includes FOUR Fair admission tickets and a Cream Puff 3-Pack voucher | $36 savings
- $100 Santa’s Sack — includes SIX Fair admission tickets, a Cream Puff 6-Pack voucher, a SpinCity Ride & Game 50-Ticket Pack voucher, and a State Fair Bargain Book voucher | $89 savings
- $22 Cream Puff 6-Pack vouchers | $3 savings
- $30 SpinCity Ride & Game 50-Ticket Pack vouchers | Holiday Exclusive Deal
- $5 State Fair Bargain Book vouchers | $1 savings
- 2022 State Fair Ornament, benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation – collectable Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff ornament
All holiday deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com through Dec. 31. Online options include print-at-home or mail-order (through Dec. 15). The Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Office will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and will be closed on weekends, as well as Nov. 24 – 25 and Dec. 26. The ticket office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.