State Fair grounds golf cart theft; West Allis man charged

A 58-year-old West Allis man has been charged in connection with the theft of a golf cart from the Wisconsin State Fair grounds. It happened on June 13, 2021. John Jessup is facing one count of theft (value $2,500-$5,000).

According to the criminal complaint, on June 13 Wisconsin State Fair Police were notified by the operations manager for Interstate Parking that one of their golf carts was taken from the parking area on the State Fair grounds. The golf cart, which is owned by interstate Parking, was worth $3,500.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as John Jessup, walk into camera view and proceed to the golf cart parking area to the east of the officer trailer, where three golf carts were parked together. The video showed Jessup reach into his waistband and remove an unknown object with his right hand. He then leaned across one of the golf carts and goes out of view. A few seconds later, he drives one of the golf carts away from the parking spot, according to the complaint.

Additional surveillance video showed Jessup leaving the fairgrounds in the golf cart via Gate 9. The golf cart was accompanied by a beige Tahoe.

The complaint states that State Fair Police became aware of several golf cart thefts in southeastern Wisconsin by a subject that matched the subject captured on video surveillance. State Fair Police were notified that the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the theft of multiple golf carts from Lincoln Park – which resulted in a pursuit of a beige Chevrolet Tahoe on July 8, 2021.

Jessup was taken into custody on April 1, 2022, by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department.