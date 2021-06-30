State Fair cream puff drive-thru returns in August

article

The COVID-19 pandemic delivered months of bad news across the globe throughout 2020. However, it included a bit of good along the way – including a hit fair food drive-thru.

The Original Cream Puffs drive-thru will be back at Wisconsin State Fair Park for this year's fair. It will be held during the 2021 State Fair starting Monday, Aug. 9.

Anyone looking for their cream puff fix can order the sweet treats in packs of three or six. All orders must be placed before 6 p.m. the day prior to pickup. The drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13.

Patrons will enter Gate 8 near 76th and Adler to claim their cream puffs. Cream puff delivery will also be available Aug. 5-15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In 2020, the drive-thru resulted in more than 200,000 cream puffs sold.

For more information and to start placing orders, visit the Original Cream Puffs website. According to the organization's Facebook page, brownies and cookies will not be available at this year's fair.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.