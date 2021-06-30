Expand / Collapse search

State Fair cream puff drive-thru returns in August

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The COVID-19 pandemic delivered months of bad news across the globe throughout 2020. However, it included a bit of good along the way – including a hit fair food drive-thru.

The Original Cream Puffs drive-thru will be back at Wisconsin State Fair Park for this year's fair. It will be held during the 2021 State Fair starting Monday, Aug. 9.

Anyone looking for their cream puff fix can order the sweet treats in packs of three or six. All orders must be placed before 6 p.m. the day prior to pickup. The drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13.

Patrons will enter Gate 8 near 76th and Adler to claim their cream puffs. Cream puff delivery will also be available Aug. 5-15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In 2020, the drive-thru resulted in more than 200,000 cream puffs sold.

For more information and to start placing orders, visit the Original Cream Puffs website. According to the organization's Facebook page, brownies and cookies will not be available at this year's fair.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Racing Sausages host Fisher House's biggest fundraiser of the year

Lace-up and hit the pavement! The biggest fundraiser of the year for Milwaukee's Fisher House is July 17. It's the 23rd annual 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run and Walk.

Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies return for 2021; ready to dig in?
slideshow

Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies return for 2021; ready to dig in?

The Sporkies are back and tastier than ever for the 2021 edition of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Free Summerfest tickets, spend $50 at Pick 'n Save, Metro Market
slideshow

Free Summerfest tickets, spend $50 at Pick 'n Save, Metro Market

Pick ‘n Save wants to help its shoppers to experience Summerfest with a special ticket promotion.