202K State Fair cream puffs sold during Fair Food drive-thru; and there's more!

Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Wednesday, Aug. 19 that the State Fair Necessities initiative was a great success.

Although the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was canceled, a news release says thousands of people were able to enjoy their favorite Fair foods as well as support many Fair shopping vendors through the One Stop Fair Shop and Wisconsin Products Pavilion vendors through the Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box or by purchasing Official FairWear and merchandise online.

STATE FAIR NECESSITIES BY THE NUMBERS

58,456 vehicles went through the Fair Food Drive-Thru and Curbside Cream Puffs

202,000 Cream Puffs sold

16,000 Blue Ribbon Brownies sold

10,000 slices of Dill Pickle Pizza sold

18,000 Lemonades sold

1,200 Cream Puff Face Masks sold

Over 1,200 Wisconsin Products Pavilion boxes delivered to 44 states including Hawaii & Alaska

Over 6,200 views on our Agriculture Demonstrations Series videos

Over 32,600 web page views on the online One Stop Fair Shop

154 Century and Sesquicentennial Farms honored

Kathleen O’Leary, CEO, Wisconsin State Fair Park, issued the following statement:

"We are so proud to have created State Fair Necessities to give our loyal fairgoers a little piece of what we are so proud to showcase at the State Fair each year. Our success is attributed to the staff’s innovative thinking and ability to shift focus, as well as the thousands of people who created and shared with us on social media their ‘State Fair at Home’, came through the Fair Food Drive-Thru, or purchased items through our new online ‘One Stop Fair Shop’. Thanks to everyone who participated, and we look forward to being back in 2021 to celebrate together!"