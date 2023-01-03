Stain and Scoop is a D-I-Y and dessert shop on a mission to provide people with disabilities jobs
Stain and Scoop is a D-I-Y and dessert shop on a mission to provide people with disabilities jobs – And guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago seeing what makes Stain & Scoop a great place to learn, grow and be creative while enjoying a cold treat on the side.
Have you ever tried a bubble waffle? They’re hot and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside
Stain & Scoop in Mukwonago is all about D-I-Y craft classes and ice cold desserts, but the best part about their business is their mission
Brian Kramp is at Stain & Scoop in Mukwonago where they offer walk-in board painting, private parties and specialty workshops with a side of dessert.