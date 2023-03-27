Stadium Interchange ramps closed; icy conditions, crashes

Due to slippery conditions and multiple crashes, the ramps in the Stadium Interchange have been shut down until transportation workers can get the lanes passable or warmer temperatures clear the ice.

In the Stadium Interchange the following ramps are closed: WIS 175 S to I-94 E, WIS 175 N to I-94 E, I-94 E to WIS 175 S, I-94 W to WIS 175 S.

