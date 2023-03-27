Expand / Collapse search
Stadium Interchange ramps closed; icy conditions, crashes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Due to slippery conditions and multiple crashes, the ramps in the Stadium Interchange have been shut down until transportation workers can get the lanes passable or warmer temperatures clear the ice. 

In the Stadium Interchange the following ramps are closed: WIS 175 S to I-94 E, WIS 175 N to I-94 E, I-94 E to WIS 175 S, I-94 W to WIS 175 S. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 