St. Vincent de Paul donation bin fire; man admits to "lapse in judgment"

The Brief Daniel Kovatovich was charged with felony arson after allegedly setting a St. Vincent de Paul donation bin on fire in a Waukesha bowling alley parking lot. Police say Kovatovich admitted to having a "lapse in judgment" and getting "pissed" thinking about his ex-wife. The bin and donations were valued at approximately $3,000.



A donation bin went up in flames. Now, police tell FOX6 News it is not the first time the man they arrested was responsible for an arson. Prosecutors charged the man with "arson of property other than a building," a felony.

Donation bin set on fire

What we know:

You can still see ashes on the ground in a bowling alley parking lot where the St. Vincent de Paul donation bin used to be. The flames, were just a few feet away from an apartment building.

Video of the fire was given to FOX6 News by the owner at Foxx View Lanes in Waukesha.

St. Vincent de Paul donation bin fire

Police say 48-year-old Daniel Kovatovich set it on fire. The donation bin was full of items for St. Vincent de Paul. The clothes and furniture would have been given to people in need.

Firefighters already had the fire out when police arrived. Investigators spoke with a bowling alley bartender, who said a man got angry at him for "not pouring enough alcohol in his beverages." The bartender was able to identify Kovatovich because of his Packers jersey and "We the people" tattoo on his left forearm.

Daniel Kovatovich

Damage done

Dig deeper:

St. Vincent de Paul estimates the bin itself was worth $2,000.

St. Vincent de Paul donation bin fire

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows Kovatovich lighting up a cigarette outside after paying his tab. Investigators said he stayed by the box for around 20 seconds before it caught on fire.

Police talk with Kovatovich

What they're saying:

When police went to Kovatovich's house, they said he initially denied setting the fire. But a few seconds later, Kovatovich told police he "was thinkin about his ex-wife and he got pissed and did something stupid." Kovatovich told police he had a "lapse in judgment."

Daniel Kovatovich

A court commissioner ordered a $10,000 signature bond and ordered alcohol monitoring.

St. Vincent de Paul's Waukesha County CEO told FOX6 News, the donations inside the bin were probably worth $1,000. He worries this incident could make it difficult to get other property owners to house the bins in the future.