Retired St. Francis K-9 has terminal disease, fundraiser started

A retired St. Francis police K-9 has been diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, a terminal nerve disease. Now, there is a call to help "Officer Bane."

The incurable disease, St. Francis Police Det. Holly McManus said, will eventually cause complete paralysis and cause his organs to shut down. He is currently using a walker to get around.

Bane was St. Francis' first K-9 officer, and he retired from the force in 2020. In the time since, McManus and Bane worked to spread autism awareness in the community.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been established to help cover the cost of medical bills.